Joanne C. Silver, age 88, of Ludington passed away peacefully Monday, June 7, 2021, at her home with her family by her side.
She was born Aug. 11, 1932, in Grand Rapids, to George and Margaret (Baird) Bowne. Joanne graduated from Ludington Area Catholic School in 1950. She married the late Harvey Silver on April 21, 1951, in Seattle, Washington. Joanne was the wife of a career military man so she raised their five children while moving all of the U.S. for Harvey’s deployments.
Joanne and Harvey moved their family back to Ludington in the 70s, where she worked in the billing department at the Ludington Hospital for over 15 years. She also worked for St. Simon Catholic Church as a secretary for 10 years.
Joanne was an active member of St. Simon Catholic Church. She was a member of the prayer group and volunteered her time in the Adoration Chapel. She and Harvey were also long time members of the Elks and the Ludington Yacht Club. Joanne loved her time spent on the boat. She enjoyed taking her grandchildren and great grandchildren for rides. Joanne also loved to play cards with her friends, weekly.
Joanne will be greatly missed by her children Diane (Steve) Imbembo of Virginia, Susan (Rodney) Rathbun of Ludington, Michael (Denise) Silver of Connecticut, Mark (Doris) Silver of Ludington and Kelly (Timothy) Berndt of Ludington, 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, siblings, Elise Knudsen, Bill (Leslie) Bowne, Deb (Carl) Utz and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Joanne was preceded in death by her husband Harvey, her siblings, Robert, Donald, Leo and Peggy, her grandson Michael Berndt and son-in-law Roger Bentz.
A visitation will be held Monday, June 14, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church, with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler, Jr. presiding.
Memorial contributions in Joanne’s name may be directed to Ludington Area Catholic School.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.