Joanne Lucille (Lemire) Case peacefully passed on Aug. 25, 2022 at age 82. She was born in Ludington to Roy and Blanche (French) Lemire.
For those that had the pleasure of meeting Joanne, they likely remember her as a spunky, lively, and comedic individual. Joanne raised three sons and spend 45 years working at Stokely-Van Camp and other food processing plants.
She will be sadly missed by her sons James Medacco, Melvin Case and Matthew Case; by her siblings Vernice Barber and Roy (Judy) Lemire; by her grandchildren Brooks Graham, Caleb (Chelsea) Medacco, Megan Medacco, Silas Case, Savannis Case and Miigizi Case; great-grandchildren Charlotte and Calvin Medacco, along with many nieces and nephews.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers Richard Lemire and Dalton Lemire; two sisters Diana Nelson and Debra Lemire; brother-in-law Harold Barber; and very loving sister-in-law Kathy Van Conant Lemire.
Joanne was very kind-hearted, incredibly giving and loved talking with friends and strangers alike. She loved watching cowboy shows even if she’d already seen them a 100 times. She loved Matt Dillon on “Gunsmoke” and would always say, “I got to get out of Dodge” if she was home more than a few days.
Her wishes are no funeral or showing. She has been cremated at Beacon Cremation and Funeral Service.
Her ashes will be spread by family but the laughs and memories will remain.
“I’ve had some good days, some bad days, some glad days and some sad days” – Joanne Case
