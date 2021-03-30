It is with great shock, sorrow and sadness to have to announce the passing of an amazing father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, Joe L. Lindsey Jr., who passed away unexpectedly on March 17, 2021. He was 63 years old.
Joe was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on April 28, 1957, to the union of Joe Les Lindsey Sr. and Fredna O. (Armstrong) Lindsey. His family later moved to Saginaw for a short period of time. They then set roots in Idlewild where the family immediately became a part of the small community. JoJo, as he is known by his close friends and family, graduated from Baldwin Community School.
After graduation from high school, Joe attended Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, and decided to go into the family business, Blue Ribbon Cleaners in Ludington, with his dad. After working side-by-side with his father, Joe Sr. for several years, Joe Jr. decided to travel to the West Coast (Los Angeles, California) where he worked for several years in the dry-cleaning business. After his father had a serious accident Joe Jr. returned to his hometown of Idlewild, and eventually moved to Ludington with his family to help keep the family business up and running until his dad was able to return to work.
JoJo knew the cleaning business inside and out. He eventually decided to take a break from the business and went to work at Haworth full-time and assisted at the cleaners some evenings and weekends.
Joe was a phenomenal father, grandfather, son, brother and loyal friend to many. He had a flavorful sense of humor, boundless compassion and an uncanny ability to spread love and positivity to everyone around him. He cared deeply about others, often assisting before assistance was ever requested. JoJo taught his sons to be strong through any adversity life throws at them.
Joe Jr. leaves to remember his life two sons, Elloitt (Tamkio) Lindsey and L.J. Calvin Lindsey; three grandchildren, Demetri, Jordan and Carmelo; his parents, Joe and Fredna Lindsey; three sisters: Melba (David) White Newsome, Phyllis (Mahdi) Tate and Letha Lindsey; one brother, Eric J. Lindsey; a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by both paternal and maternal grandparents and one brother, Reginald Lindsey.
Joe, you are gone but never forgotten, may you live in eternal happiness with Our Lord in Heaven.
Services remembering the life of JoJo will on held on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, 3060 W. U.S. 10, Ludington. There will be a viewing at noon and a celebration at 1 p.m.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.