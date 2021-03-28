Joe Lindsey Jr., 64, of Lansing, formerly of Ludington, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. A funeral will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with visitation starting at noon. Memorial contributions may be made to the family at www.OakGroveLudington.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.

