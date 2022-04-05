John Gustafson of North Vancouver, British Columbia, sailed away on March 28, 2022, and is survived by his wife Mickey, three daughters, four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a sister Susie Paolicelli.
Born in Ludington to June (Curtiss) and Ivar Gustafson, he attended the architecture schools at Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Michigan (with audits in naval architecture). John loved his 50-year relationship with architecture in Vancouver, Michigan and a partnership in the Bahamas. He was an amateur yacht designer, lifelong sailor and a certifiable boat nut.
Donations in John’s memory can be made to Lions Gate Hospital, 231 E. 15th St., North Vancouver, BC VZL 2L7, 604-984-5785, https://lghfoundation.com/tribute-donation/ or British Columbia Cancer Foundation, 150-686 W. Broadway, Vancouver, BC V5Z 1G1, 888-906-2873, https://bccancerfoundation.com/ways-to-give/. People may leave a message in an online guestbook at www.vancouversunandprovince.remembering.ca