John David “Dave” Larson died on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at age 101. He was born in Ludington on March 31, 1921, to John G. and Esther J. (Shilander) Larson. In 1940 he graduated from Ludington High School. Dave served in the U.S. Army during World War II in Company B, 35th Infantry, 25th Division. While he was fighting in the Philippines, he was wounded and received a Purple Heart.
On June 27, 1953, Dave married Aileen M. Alstrom at Trinity Church. He briefly worked at the Star Watch Case Company and then spent 32 years as a switchman for the C&O Railroad. He was a life-long member of Trinity Evangelical Free Church and served as treasurer, financial secretary and Sunday school bus driver.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers Ray and Joseph; and, sisters Lyla Bernson, Mildred Bergman, Eleanor Anderson, Ethel Larson, Clara Larson and Thelma Larson.
Surviving are his daughters Janice Larson, Joanne (Bill) Proudman and Jeanne (Ken) Schultz; his grandchildren Bill Proudman, Jr., Jereme (Megan) Proudman, Mark Proudman, Rachel (Jonathan) Andrzejewski, Jennifer Schultz and Kevin Schultz; his great-grandchildren Micah, Abby and Isaac Proudman and Grace and Zander Andrzejewski.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, with Pastor Gary Ridley officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, April 8, 2022, from 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Free Church.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.