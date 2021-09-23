John E. Harper, age 64, of Custer, passed away quickly and unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at his home. John was born on June 12, 1957, in Shelby, the son of William and Francis (Fargo) Harper and attended school in Montague and Spring Lake. John served his country by enlisting with the U.S. Marine Corps following the Vietnam Conflict.
John was one of a kind – unique in his own way. He moved to the Custer area to further enjoy his love of the outdoors, trees and gardening with his wife Joni and was an employee of Whitehall Industries in Ludington. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Francis.
John will be greatly missed by his wife Joni; his mother-in-law Bonnie Alvord of Muskegon; his stepdaughter Melissa Breen and her children Kieleigh, Kaitlin and Chase Breen; his stepson Ryan (Judith) Pugh and their children Elizabeth and Nathan; his great-grandson Oliver; his brothers Jerry and Jimmy Harper; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A gathering of friends and family to celebrate John’s life will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Eden Township Hall, 3389 East Hawley Road, Custer, with military honors at 4 p.m.
