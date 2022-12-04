John E. Stevenson, a summer resident at Dune Lodge cottage at Epworth Heights for over 50 years, passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, at his St. Augustine, Florida residence. He was 98 years old.
Stevenson was a former veteran Columbus, Ohio, banking executive for over 40 years. He served as vice president and chief metropolitan loan officer at the Huntington National Bank and managed the financing of growing large retail and small businesses in Columbus in the 1950s and 60s. A former president of the Columbus Chapter of the American Institute of Banking, he also was a pioneer of advocating and securing the first loans to developing minority businesses, including rental and catering entities.
Stevenson also was directly involved with the early development nationally of branch banking, particularly in the Huntington merger of the Columbus Savings Bank, which was owned by his family. His father J.E. Stevenson was a former chairman and CEO of the Huntington Bank in the 1960s.
A veteran of World War II, Stevenson served from 1941 to 1945 in France as a sergeant in an U.S. Army Intelligence unit, instructing allied troops in the recovery and operation of German military arms and equipment. He is a graduate of The Ohio State University.
He was a private instrument-rated pilot and spent many summers flying in and out of the Mason County Airport.
Stevenson was preceded in death by his wife Frances L. Stevenson. He is survived by a daughter Lynn Sztykiel; two sons, Vanstan and Kelland; four grandchildren; and, seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Craig Funeral Home in St. Augustine. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to a favorite charity.