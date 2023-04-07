John Earl Jobes, 62, of Hart, passed away March 19, 2023, at his home. He was born Dec. 27, 1960, in Hart, the son of the late Earl and Dolores (Sturm) Jobes.
John enjoyed riding his Harley, working on cars and drag racing; he was particularly fond of Northern Michigan Dragway in Kaleva. He previously worked as a welder for Pentwater Wire Products.
John is survived by his siblings Linda (Alan) Miller, Sandra (Gary) Harless, Susan (Ron) Riddle, and Todd (Leann) Jobes; nieces and nephews Travis (Allyson Compall Ostrander) McCulley, Amanda McCulley, Rhonda (Randy) Carswell, Rebecca Harless and Jessica Jobes; great-nieces and nephews Andrew, Evan, Alice and Amari; great-great-nephew Mali; close friend Jack Lewis; as well as many other friends.
The family would also like to thank his friend Jeff Kokx for the help and friendship he provided for John.
In accordance with John’s wishes, cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later time.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.