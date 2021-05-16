John Edward Lynn, aged 76, of Ludington, formerly of Eden Township, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
A service of remembrance will be held for John at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 23, at Radiant Church in Ludington. Friends may greet John’s family starting at 1 p.m. until time of service at the church. Those who wish to remember John with a donation are asked to please consider giving to his family to assist with expenses.
To ready John’s complete obituary, please visit http://www.wymanfuneralservice.com. You may also leave a tribute of John for his family, or light a candle in his memory.