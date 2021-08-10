John Edward Purcell II, age 32, of Kalamazoo, passed away on Aug. 6, 2021. A memorial service will take place at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington on Aug. 13, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m.
