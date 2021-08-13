It is with deep sadness that the family of John Edward Purcell (32) announce his passing on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. John was born on Dec. 12, 1988, the son of John and Gloria Purcell. He graduated from Ludington High School in 2007 and attended Ferris State University where he earned his degree in civil engineering and construction management. He was a proud employee of Peter Kiewit & Sons’ for eight years and most recently with Reith-Riley Construction Company.
John, and all those around him, knew from an early age of his dream to work in construction. From his first Tonka Truck to operating the D11s, and all the years of toy tools and trucks in between, John never wavered in his aspirations to pursue a career in construction and actualized his vision to the utmost. John worked for nine years as a project manager, where his leadership and skills took him all across the country. One of John’s biggest projects was the Oroville Dam, where he was the superintendent of crushing, where he proudly crushed over one million yards that year. Johnny liked nothing more than the smell of diesel in the morning.
John embodied everything that a perfect son and big brother should be. Johnny enjoyed many years working alongside his father at the family campground, where together they spent endless hours doing anything from mowing grass and plowing snow, cutting trees and digging holes, or simply riding around in the Ranger. Johnny took pride in being the best big brother to his little sister, Chrissy, and wore the title well. He was helpful, teaching, a tad protective, but always loving. Though he’d never admit it, nothing was better than a big Johnny hug.
It was the simple things in life that made Johnny the happiest. His favorite hobbies include working endlessly on his beloved truck, tending to his impressive assortment of cowboy boots, smoking ribeyes and grilling poppers. John’s ideal Saturday night was one spent drinking beers with his buddies and sharing laughs while listening to country music. He was never afraid of hard work, getting dirty and was always willing to lend a hand. John’s kind heart and easy-going nature will be missed by all those lucky enough to know him.
John is survived by his father John Purcell; his sister Christina Purcell; his many beloved friends; all of his co-workers on the construction sites; and the extended family at Crystal Lake Campground.
John’s mother, Gloria Purcell, preceded him in death.
A celebration of John’s life will be held on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m., and the service will start at 6 p.m. There will be a gathering in John’s honor following the service at Crystal Lake Campground.
