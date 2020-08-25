John Frederick Nelson of Ludington, passed away peacefully with his beloved wife Joan by his side on his 82nd birthday, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Grand Rapids.
John was born in Pittsburgh to Frederick Nelson and Gladys Laughner Nelson. As a youth, John and his brothers lived and breathed baseball. Family gatherings to this day include reminiscences of baseball games (and even specific plays) that occurred in the 1950s. He went on to play shortstop at Westminster College, Pennsylvania, from which he graduated in 1960. John and Joan met during John’s senior year at Westminster. He told his children that asking Joan to marry him was the best decision he ever made. They were married in 1961.
Following college, John worked in the family steel business for a few years before joining Nimrod Camping Trailers, which was the start of his career in the recreation vehicle business. John spent the majority of his career as the midwest sales rep for Boston Whaler. His passion for these boats, and especially the 17-foot Montauk, is exemplified in John’s having been dubbed “Mr. Montauk” by his colleagues. He felt fortunate to be able to combine work and his love of boating in a fulfilling career. John passed both of his own boats on to his daughter. One of his last projects included helping to restore a 1978 Boston Whaler Harpoon sailboat rescued from a junk heap by his daughter and son.
John’s other pastimes included bird hunting with friends and his faithful dogs Sadie, Brandy and Lennie; fishing; amateur radio; teaching his granddaughters to waterski and hit baseballs; traveling with Joan; and spending time at their home on Lost Lake with family and friends. John’s granddaughters are especially grateful for the loving impact he had on their lives. Their “Pops” was their biggest cheerleader. He loved learning from his children, their spouses and his granddaughters, and he was immensely proud of all of them. John was an elder of First Presbyterian Church in Holland and a faithful and active member of Ludington United Methodist Church.
John was preceded in death by his “Gram,” his parents, his brothers James and Randolph and sister Elaine.
John is survived by his wife Joan Garrigan Nelson of Ludington; children Christine Nelson McCandless (Shawn) of Denver, Amy Nelson Devanney (Michael) of Holland, and Scott Nelson (Beth Peery) of Perrysburg, Ohio; grandchildren Emily McCandless Murphey (Nathan), Hannah McCandless, Rose McCandless and Ava Devanney; great-grandson Connor Murphey; brothers Fredric Nelson (Denielle) and Russell Kidd (MaryAnn), sister Teresa Hosbach and nephew Jacob Nelson.
A private graveside service is planned for the immediate family, and a celebration of life will be held at a future date.
If you wish to honor John’s life and love of his community, please consider a donation in his name to HELP Ministry, P.O. Box 97, Ludington, MI 49431, Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Rd., Ludington, MI 49431, or the American Heart Association.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.