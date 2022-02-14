John Harold Curry, age 75, of Free Soil, passed away, on Feb. 7, 2022, at Bud and Donna Somers Hospice and Resource Center in Sebring, Florida.
John was born on Feb. 7, 1947, in Ferrysburg, the son of Charles F. Curry and Margaret (Rosema) Johnson. John married Claudia Rae (Vokal) Curry on March 26, 1966, in Grand Haven.
John owned J&C Builders, a small construction company. He loved to travel and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. One of his hobbies was going to a firing range for target practice.
John is survived by his three children Kelly Leonard of Fountain, Kimberly (Robert) Jozwiak of Branch and Jon (Lorie) Cury of Free Soil; four grandchildren Michael, Tyler, Erica and Andrew; and, his best friend and companion, his dog Chelsea.
John is preceded in death by his wife Claudia Curry; father Charles Curry; mother Margaret Johnson; brother James Curry; sisters Patricia Curry and Ruth Curry; granddaughter Jessica Jozwiak; and, son-in-law James Leonard.
A celebration of life gathering for John will be held at a later date this spring or early summer with info to be announced. Memorial contributions in memory of John may be donated to an animal service or group of your choosing.