John Harvey Gilligan, 87, of Ludington, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. He was born July 30, 1934, in Ludington, the son of John and Mary Emma (Grimes) Gilligan. John married his high school sweetheart, Margie Bashaw, on Oct. 16, 1954.
John started out working at the Chevrolet Garage in Ludington for a few years, then he went to work as a driver/salesman for Jiroch’s Distributing for several years. He then pursued his passion and became a gunsmith, working first for Pedersen’s Gun Shop, until starting his own business, Gilligan’s Guns and Hobbies. John also served as Hamlin Township Treasurer and Hamlin Township Supervisor. While working as a gunsmith, John started his own general contracting business which he ran from the mid ‘70s until retiring in 1992. In his spare time, John was an active member of the Fin and Feather Club where he shot trap every Tuesday night. In addition to being an avid hunter and shooter, he enjoyed woodworking and flying RC airplanes. John also enjoyed collecting and restoring antique outboard motors, collecting oil lamps and reading.
John is survived by his children Karen (Gail) Ray of Hartford, John M. (Janice Jensen) Gilligan of Ludington and Laura (John Talbot) Rohr of Twin Lake; five grandchildren Levi Gerbers, Dan Gerbers, Alex Rohr, Justin Rohr and Stephanie Rohr; three great-grandchildren Ally, Ava and Brynlee; his brother Paul M. Gilligan of Mahomet, Illinois; dear niece Anne (Don) Whitenight who helped care for John and Marge; and, many more nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 67 years Marjorie Jean Gilligan on Aug. 18, 2021; and his sisters Jean Weiler, Mary Emma Ash and Lillian Dawn Gilligan (in infancy).
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, in Ludington, with Pastor Brett Spalding officiating. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Mason County Senior Meal Program. (Meals on Wheels)
