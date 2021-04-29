John (Jack) A. Hanson Sr., age 90, of Manistee passed away April 13, 2021, unexpectedly after a brief illness. He was one month shy of his 91st Birthday.
Jack was a man who loved life and lived it to the fullest. He was passionate about his wife Lillian of 59 years, his family, friends, antique cars, airplanes and boats. Jack was a master craftsman, electronics technician and mechanic. He could fix just about anything. He was a great provider for his family owning his own business Hanson TV sales and repair for over 40 years.
Jack loved to travel with Lillian on antique car tours, most notably touring the Red Rock 2,500-mile tour out west multiple times. His varied antique car collections over the years were known by enthusiasts from all over the U.S. and the world. Locally, Jack could be counted on driving a vintage brass age car in the 4th of July parades. His late friend Alan Hancock from England played a key role in his car adventures, taking Jack on a tour throughout Europe in a 1909 Rolls Royce and also instrumenting Jack’s participation in the London to Brighten Run for 42 years.
Jack’s love of planes needs to be mentioned as well. His determination of acquiring vintage planes made apparent when he disassembled and hauled on a trailer from Georgia and reassembled a B-25 Bomber in his back yard, eventually securing a home for the plane at a local museum, for the township frowned upon an airstrip out Jack’s back property to fly the plane out. He hand-built two French Stampe Bi-planes, buzzing many Manistee friends’ houses and barnstorming like the Red Baron, whom he enjoyed the nickname admirably.
He was a proud veteran, receiving medals of honor, of both the U.S. Naval Reserves based out of the Detroit River and also the U.S. Air Force, based in Germany in which he served as a staff sergeant radio technician on planes serving at the end of the Korean War.
Jack belonged to all the major antique car clubs, too many to list. He was a member of the experimental aircraft association and Confederate Air Force. He participated in the International Rotary Club, attending meetings in London each year he traveled there. Locally, he was a past member of the Jaycees, Rotary Club, a lifetime honorary member of the Elk’s Lodge, the VFW, the American Legion and was a dedicated United Methodist Church member.
Jack is survived by his children, sons John Jr. (Michelle) Hanson of Manistee and Jeffrey (Rose) Hanson of Williamsburg, and his daughters Catherine (Randy) Cornell of Cadillac and Beth Ann (Mark) Smith of Charlevoix; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Jack also had many special friends, too many to mention. They were all dear to him and he loved as if they were family.
He was preceded in death by Lillian, his wife of 59 years, parents Gustave and Helen (Voights) Hanson.
Memorials may be given to the United Methodist Church of Manistee. A memorial service will be announced at a later date due to the current COVID situation.
The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.