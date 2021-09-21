John “Jack” Charles Schulke, age 73, of Scottville passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. Jack was born Sept. 24, 1947, in Ludington to John and Tamzien (Speidel) Schulke.
Jack graduated from Mason County Eastern and went on to receive his degree from Ferris State College. He loved the outdoors so much that he made it his career. He got his surveyor’s license in Wisconsin in 1980 and in Michigan in 1981. Jack worked as a surveying contractor for the Wisconsin Forestry Department from 1982 to 1987. He then went on to run his own business, John Schulke Surveying, which he ran until August 2021. For a time, Jack also worked as Mason County Surveyor. In his spare time Jack was a board member at the Seventh Day Adventist Church. He also enjoyed chopping wood in the forest with his wife, Gaye.
Jack is survived by his wife of 46 years Gaye; his sons Nathan (Carol) Schulke and Ryan Schulke; his sister Nita (Dave) Larabee; his brother-in-law Cliff (Kellie) Shilander; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his brother Dale Schulke and several aunts and uncles.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. A visitation will start at 10 a.m.
