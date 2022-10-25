John “Jack” Maurice Duquette, 87, of Ludington, passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington at 2 p.m., with visitation starting at 1 p.m. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.
