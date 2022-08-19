John Kennedy Gould, 79, of Ludington, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Leila and Cyrus Poppen Hospice Residence in Muskegon. He was born Jan. 11, 1943, in Grand Rapids, the son of John Maxwell and Jane (Kennedy) Gould.
John graduated from East Grand Rapids High School in 1961 then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. After being honorably discharged in 1968, he went back to Grand Rapids where he served as a police officer for the Grand Rapids Police Department. Upon the urging of a close family friend, former President Gerald R. Ford, John went to Michigan State University where he earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with honors in 1973. Afterwards, John moved to Idaho where he started as a state trooper for the Idaho State Police, working his way up to narcotics and criminal investigations. He completed his 25 year career serving as bureau chief for the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control and as the academy instructor for the State of Idaho until his retirement in 1998.
In his spare time, John was an avid fisherman who was also known to be a great storyteller. While in Grand Rapids, John was a member of the Kent County Conservation League and was a part of the champion trap team “The Blibets.” He also enjoyed hunting elk and deer out west. He was a member of the Fin and Feather Club of Mason County where he enjoyed shooting on the range. While in Idaho, John raised two burrows and loved to hike in the Sawtooth Mountains. Most of all, John loved spending time with his family.
On March 15, 1969, in Grand Rapids, John married Rebecca Ann Reader, who survives him. He is also survived by his children John Tyler Gould of Windham, New Hampshire, and Kellie (Michael) Yoder of Manistee; four grandchildren, Taylor Yoder, Leah (Jason) Christensen-Bell, Julian Alexander Gould and Evie Vienna Gould; and, one great-grandson Emmett McNeil. John was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters Patricia Mathews and Nancy Vandenberg.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, Ludington, with Father Dan DePew officiating. Military Honors will be performed under the auspices of the Edwin H. Ewing American Legion Post 76. The family will receive friends and family Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mason County Mutts and to the Harbor Hospice Poppen Residence.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.