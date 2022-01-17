John Lewis Hallberg, age 74, of Ludington, formerly of Gladwin, joined his beloved wife in heaven on Jan. 11, 2022.
John was born on June 1, 1947, in Gladwin to Lewis Pryor and Pearl Hunt. He was married to Diane Kay Rude on Jan. 27, 1973, in Ludington.
He enjoyed camping and playing with RC cars with his son and grandson. He most of all enjoyed his family, and spending time with his grand kids and great grand kids.
John is preceded in death by his parents and the love of his life Diane Kay Hallberg.
He is survived by his children Niki Englebrecht, Darin (Kim) Myers, Brad Myers and Ken (Tammy) Myers; his grandchildren Casey (Cassie) Newman, Gavin (Bailee Wysong) Newman, Kylie Newman, Melissa Myers, John Myers, Jenna Myers and Joshua Myers; his great-grandchildren Carter Newman, Collin Newman, Caselynn Newman, Remington Newman and Bentlee Ayers; his siblings Tom Pero and Pearl Walton; and, numerous cousins, friends and extended family members.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.