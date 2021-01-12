John Mantyck, 97, of Brighton, died Dec. 31, 2020, at his winter home in Henderson, Nevada, in the loving care of his wife Julie and Infinity Hospice.
He was born July 9, 1923, to Estelle and John Mantych in Ludington. John attended St. Stanislaus elementary school and Ludington High School, graduating in 1942. He entered World War II shortly after graduation, serving stateside and in the South Pacific on Saipan for the duration of the war.
Upon returning to Ludington he worked two stretches at the Ludington Daily News, using skills he learned as a linotype operator in the service. In 1960, John decided to attend Eastern Michigan University and earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in teaching social studies. In 1964, he started teaching at Pinckney High School in Pinckney and remained in that position until his retirement in 1985. John soon discovered that teaching high school age students was something he was very good at and thoroughly enjoyed his interactions with his students.
Throughout his years of teaching he volunteered often at chaperoning events and working at sporting events. He had 35 years of enjoyable retirement, traveling extensively with Julie throughout the U.S. He took up photography as a hobby and excelled at that, especially birds at his feeders and sunsets in Ludington. Even before retirement, he learned to golf and golfed anywhere and everywhere he could. John was a born story teller and, no matter who he was with, a story would be forthcoming.
In 1963, John married Julie Benson in Ludington and was very proud of the fact they had 57 years of marriage filled with devotion and love.
John is survived by his wife Julie, brother-in-law Stanley Benson, niece Jane Greenwood, nephews Mark (Yvonne) Mantych, Jason (Lily) Mantych, Bowen Greenwood, Tom (Linda) Smith, Jim Smith, and several grand-nieces and -nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Tom (and his wife Ann) Mantych, sister Elizabeth Powers, sister-in-law Marsha Greenwood and niece Pam Mantych.
Cremation has taken place.