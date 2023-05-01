On Saturday, April 29, 2023, John “J” Curtis took his first steps into eternity. He was a loving husband, father, uncle and son. J was a family man who was loyal to the end. He loved Jesus, his wife and children more than anything.
J served in the Army National Guard from 1988-1992. He was proud of his service and held the military and veterans in high regard.
J was a giver, a leader, an encourager, a helper and a friend. He was one of the first to offer his hand when someone was in need or open his home for those who needed shelter. He connected with others and helped guide those who struggled finding direction. His heart was big!
J adored his kids. He walked beside them as they navigated life, helping to lead them on the right path. He was their greatest cheerleader and supporter. He was a protective, tender-hearted husband. He loved his wife, Ronnie, and was gearing up to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary in May. J was a true leader of his family and took great pride in providing and caring for them.
Things J loved were family events such as kayaking, campfires, family reunions, outdoor movies with the projector and simply working together as one. He was the patriarch of the “Crazy Curtis Family.”
J and his family shared the love of Mackinac Island, which was their treasured location destination.
He loved his work family at Scholtens Plumbing. They were a close-knit group that shared life not only during work hours but after as well.
He will be remembered for his quirky sense of humor, sarcasm and energy. Everywhere he went he sang or danced; even while doing small things like making a sandwich. He also will be remembered for his love of Star Wars. J’s laugh was contagious and one of a kind.
He was deeply affected by the loss of his brother in 2021 and became a very big part of his nephew, Berlie’s, life.
J is survived by his wife Ronnie; his two kids Keegan and Keeley; his mom Betty Curtis; brother David (Ronda) Curtis; sister Kathy (John) Beebe; and several nieces and nephews.
J was preceded in death by his dad Henry Curtis and his brother Mark Curtis.
Services will be held at Trinity Church on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with services beginning at 1 p.m. and luncheon to follow. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.