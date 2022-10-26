John Maurice Duquette, 87, of Ludington, formally of Holland, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.
John was born in Manistique on Sept. 25, 1935, the son of Henry and Pearl (Salter) Duquette. After attending Manistique High School, John joined the U.S. Air Force in 1953, during the Korean War. He was stationed at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California, until he was honorably discharged in 1957.
On June 2, 1990, John married Joanne (Masten) Duquette. They shared 42 wonderful years together, 32 of them married.
John was employed at Donnelly Corporation in Holland where he held multiple positions. Later in his career, he was appointed the manufacturing manager for four of the facilities in Holland. After 35 years, he retired in June 1993.
John was involved in the American Legion, Amvets and SnoDusters Snowmobile Club, and was a Boy Scout Leader.
John lived life to the fullest and was an avid hunter, fisherman and snowmobiler most of his life. John was infamous enough that his family needed three names to describe him: John, Jack or Mud were interchangeably used so often that newcomers to the family thought he was three different people. He spent many years back in the Upper Peninsula, both in Manistique and by the Porcupine Mountains at “hunt camp” and then loved his property out on the Lincoln River east of Ludington where he could hunt and entertain family and friends. John and his wife Joanne were able to share almost 20 years of retirement together and took advantage of that time to travel extensively. He loved to RV and they visited most of the national parks, cruised often and spent the last 16 winters in the same Riverside RV Resort where they also made incredible friendships that he treasured. But most of all, he loved family with all his heart. He was born the last of 13 children (baby John) into a loving, fun-loving, close and loud family that still gathers often and loves deeply with multiple generations staying connected and close. He was a man with a big heart and would do anything for those he loved. He was famous for his sayings, including “Once a Yooper, always a Yooper!”
John is survived by his wife Joanne Masten Duquette; children Betty Jo Duquette, John Jr. (Leslie) Duquette and Tim Duquette (Nali); stepdaughter Jennifer (Eric) Truszkowski; his sister Betty Lasich; in-laws Martha Duquette, Gary and Pat Engblade, and Frank and Judy Lee; grandchildren Jenny (Justin) Hedberg, Jeremy (Iuni) Sandberg, Jeffrey Sandberg, Katie Sandberg and Sarahfey Sandberg, Jared (Nicole) Duquette, Jillian (Matt) Kirouac, Madi Duquette, Johnny Duquette, Braeden Duquette, Rachel (David) North, Timmy Duquette, Brooke Truskowski, (Ted Eppinga), Cole Truszkowski, Zack Truszkowski and Emily Truszkowski; great-grandchildren Vito Bennardo, Emilie and Alastor Duquette, Theo and Huck North, Norah and Hudson Duquette; and, many nephews and nieces too numerous to list.
John was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Pearl Duquette; brothers Leon (Bibi), William, Don, Richard (Carol) and Jim (Sharon); and sisters Cecelia (Ike) Pawley, Dorothy (John) Tellinger and Lois (Elroy) Gregurash.
In lieu of flowers the family requests you consider donations to the Lymphoma and Leukemia Society or the hospice of your choice.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.