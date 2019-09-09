John McGraw, 62, of Ludington, died from cancer and its complications on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Spectrum Health Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids.
John (Johnny as he was known when he was very young) was born Jan. 29, 1957, in Wyandotte, Michigan, the son of Alma and Phillip McGraw of Ecorse, Michigan.
He spent the early years of his life in Ecorse, and graduated from Schaefer/Southgate High School in 1975.
John became a skilled automotive mechanic/technician, working at jobs in the Detroit area before moving to Ludington, Michigan, where he lived for the last 25 years.
John was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Louise; as well as his brother, Michael, and sister-in-law, Patricia.
He leaves behind four brothers, Anthony, Raymond (Diane), Philip (Christine) and Martin (Amy); and one sister, Rose (Steve); as well as several nephews, nieces and cousins.
Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at St. Simon Catholic Church, with Father Wayne B. Wheeler presiding. Interment will be in the Pere Marquette Catholic Cemetery.
