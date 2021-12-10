John Richard “JR” Vest, age 83, of Ludington, formerly of Fountain, passed away Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. He was born Feb. 27, 1938, in Jefferson City, Missouri, to Robert and Georgiana (Ward) Vest. JR was adopted by Robert Vest when he was six. His biological father, John Hendricks, was killed in World War II. JR graduated from Free Soil High School in 1957. He went on to train as a Great Lakes Seaman and worked for C&O car ferries as a first cook/steward, for 35 years, retiring in 1994. JR married Yolanda Jean Chancellor on June 25, 1957. Together they raised three children.
JR was a retired elder at the Community of Christ Church. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading and building computers. He also loved feeding “his” birds and taking care of all the neighborhood cats. JR took special joy in teaching Tiler and Mason about being a chef.
He will be greatly missed by his children Wanda Lynn (Jim) Marrison, John D. (Victoria) Vest and Marxann Miller; his grandchildren James (Kim) Marrison, Kelly (Rob) Purtee and Mike (Miranda) Vest; and, his great-grandchildren Tiler, Mason, Allison, Jordan, Drake and Hunter.
JR was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Georgianna Vest.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and there are no services planned at this time.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.