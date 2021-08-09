John Sayles, 42, of Ludington, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Visitation will also be held on Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. No black clothes allowed! Please wear something bright and colorful. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the family. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.

