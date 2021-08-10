John Sayles, 42, of Ludington, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.
John was born on April 12, 1979, the son of Donald and Christine (Saunders) Sayles. He was raised in Flint and attended Davison High School. On April 18, 2001, he married his perfect partner for life, Melissa Moorman, and they started their family with three beautiful children. John was a dedicated assistant line lead at House of Flavors and a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church.
John loved God with all of his heart and allowed the Lord’s light to shine through him. He was always encouraging others and was very goofy, as he enjoyed making people laugh. Many called him “Big John” and wherever he was, everyone was sure to be having fun. John enjoyed biking, hiking and weight training. He loved camping and boating and anything else that allowed him to spend time with his family.
John is survived by his wife of 20 years, Melissa Sayles; children Alyssa, John T. and Gideon Sayles; mother Christine Sayles; brothers Joe and Mike Sayles; sisters Rebekah (Doug) Gregory and Angela Sayles; and, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
John’s father, Donald Sayles, preceded him in death.
A celebration of John’s life will be held on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Visitation will also be held on Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. No black clothing allowed! Please wear something bright and colorful.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to his wife and children.
