John Steven Rozell, age 74, of Pine Island, Florida, passed away peacefull on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. He was born Dec. 19, 1947 in Ludington to Clarence and Dorothy (Modjeski) Rozell.
John graduated from Mason County Central in 1966 and joined the National Guard for 30-plus years.
In his earlier years, John worked with his father in the family well-drilling business. Later, he was proficient in the heating and cooling business. After moving to Florida to be with his soulmate, Sandie, John owned and operated Rozell’s On Sight Welding and Tree Hauling.
John enjoyed working with his hands and was always fixing something. He was an excellent marksman but his love was motorcycles (there was a family tradition of roadtrips and adventures). He also had joy in baking apple pies with his mother, Dorothy, and spending time with family and friends.
John will be greatly missed by his mother, Dorothy Rozell of Scottville; his son Christopher (Kara) Rozell of Georgia (mother Judy Weirs); his grandchildren Adah, Lila and Ellie; his Florida grandchild Stevie; his siblings Rea Granger of Scottville; Peggy (Mark) McKinnon from Nevada; Nell (Robert) vonBerge from Hartland; Dr. William (Terri) Rozell of Grand Rapids; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
John was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Rozell Jr.; his siter, Lois Rozell; brother Randy Rozell; and stepdaughter Meanyou.
Cremation has taken place and John will be laid to rest at Brookside Cemetery in Scottville. A celebration of life will be held at a later date this summer.