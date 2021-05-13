John Vernon Griffin, 53, of Chase, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021, unexpectedly at home. He was born on Feb. 26, 1968, in Ludington.
John is survived by his wife of 21 years Stephanie Griffin; son J.J. Burbank; stepsons Joseph and Skyler Levine; brother Carl (Amber) Griffin Jr. of Ludington; sister Carol Hawk of Hillsdale; brother-in-law Francisco Gonzalez of Ludington; nephews Chad, Carl III, Logan, Terry, Dylan and Jordan; nieces Candice, Mary, Barbara, Neta and Tiffani; several great-nieces and nephews; and, one great, great-nephew.
John is preceded in death by both his maternal and paternal grandparents, one infant son John Wayne Griffin, mother Carol Griffin, sister Mary Gonzalez and father Carl Griffin Sr.
John loved spending time with his family. He loved hunting and fishing. He could be found on the riverbanks during salmon time with some of his nephews and his dad when he could still get around. John loved also shooting pool and working on cars.
At John’s request, he was cremated and there will be a celebration of life and bonfire on May 22 at 4 p.m. at 591 E. Wilson Road, Scottville.