John Vernon Griffin, age 53, of White Cloud, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021. John was born on Feb. 26, 1968, in Ludington, to Carl William and Carol Lee (Kolasse) Griffin Sr. and married Stephanie Rae Levine on July 6, 1999, in Ludington. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on cars, and was always helping others.
John is survived by his wife of 22 years Stephanie; children Jack Jacob “JJ” Burbank, Joseph Levine and Skyler Levine; brother Carl William “Bill” Griffin Jr.; sister Carol Lynn Griffin; and, many special friends. He was preceded by his son John Wayne Griffin and sister Mary Gonzalez.
A Celebration of Life for John is pending and will be announced soon. Friends may share memories and condolences online at www.crandellfh.com. Arrangements by Crandell Funeral Homes – White Cloud Chapel.