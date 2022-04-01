John Wesley Osborn, 83, of Scottville, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Allegan, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan. 27, 1939, in Ludington, the son of Wesley and Laura (Madsen) Osborn.
John served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1962. John retired in 2001 as a machined operator at Harsco Rail in Ludington where he had been employed for 35 years. In his spare time, John enjoyed fishing, boating and traveling. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, John loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
On Sept. 28, 1963, John married Helen D. Staup, who survives him. He is also survived by two daughters Lisa Osborn of Allegan and Tanya Osborn of Ludington; three grandchildren Zachary (Brooke) Ruff, Tyler Briskorn and Meghan Briskorn; two great-grandchildren Avery Boulett and Holly Boulett; his brothers Ron (Linda) Osborn and Dennis (SK) Osborn; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Monday, April 4, 2022, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, Ludington, with SK Osborn officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday from 11 a.m. until time of services as the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation.
