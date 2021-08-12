John Wyatt Decker, born April 21, 1959, in Evanston, Illinois, to the late H. Howard Decker and Engadine (Fletcher) Decker, passed away suddenly on July 23, 2021, in his favorite place in the entire world, Pentwater. We theorize this is because his in-life efforts to rid the public easement of nuisances was supbar to that he can offer in the afterlife.
Although he had a less than average lifespan, John most definitely did not live an average life.
He hated school but managed to graduate from Evanston Township High School and receive a bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University in 1981. He held multiple positions throughout his life in engineering sales for more than 40 years, perhaps because ultimately he would have preferred to be a window washer, lumberjack, TV antenna repairman or grill refurbisher.
On May 28, 1983, John married his long-time love, Elizabeth (Betsy) May, whom he had known since the age of 16. They were married for more than 38 years and together raised two children, Kristopher and Eric.
John had some previous health issues that he was fortunate to survive. In his early 20s, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma but defeated this and go on to live a very fruitful life.
John excelled at completing household projects, performing car repairs and developing his own creative solutions. He was happiest in the tool shed, riding a road bike, driving his Honda S2000 (with the top down, of course) or sailing a butterfly. He had no less than 782,934 remote controls and prided himself on being able to solely install and uninstall an 823,479-pound dock annually. His dad jokes were renowned, as was his ability to laugh at said jokes. “Smell ya later,” “I resemble that remark,” “I hate it when that happens,” and “Were you born in a barn?” were some of his coined phrases.
John loved anything free (especially if it was from the Big Store i.e. the dump) and his hair, and always kept a comb in his pocket to keep it lookin’ good. Some of his favorite pastimes were telling people not to keep their boats at the public easement for extended periods of time (“the nuisances”) and stoking a good fire. Most importantly, he never took himself too seriously and was always there for anyone who needed anything.
John was not one for sentiment or conventional religiosity but did attend, faithfully, the church of St. Menard’s where, of course, he always looked forward to his 11 percent rebate.
John left behind a hell of a lot of paperwork. Which his family would like to thank him for… So, if you’re looking for 35-year-old checks, please contact us.
He will be sorely missed and is survived by his wife Betsy, his children Kristopher (Antonia) and Eric (Alexandra), his granddaughter Mary Margaret, his mother Engadine, his brothers Scott (Leslie) and Todd, his sister Susan (John) Shields, multiple cousins, nieces and nephews and his Bass Lake family who were always there for him.
He is preceded in death by his father H. Howard Decker in 2006, his aunt Helen Egan Wyatt in the mid-1980s, his beloved dogs Dolly in 1984 and Bailey in 2006 and his tonsils and adenoids in 1971.
Everyone who remembers John is asked to celebrate his life in their own way. Raise a gin and tonic, tell a corny dad joke or change the oil in your car.
The family would like to thank the Riverton Volunteer Firefighters who were instrumental in providing closure to a terrible situation. In lieu of flowers, as John would have preferred your money go towards something with an engine, his family is asking for donations to support “The John Decker Boat Fund” be sent to Riverton Township Firefighters c/o Joe Cooper, 4622 S. Morton, Ludington, MI 49431.
Slumber sweetly, John.