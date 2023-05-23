It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jon H. Wenger, who died on May 3, 2023, in Campbell, California at age 75.
Jon was born on July 29, 1947, in Ludington to Bernard and Frances Wenger. He graduated from Ludington High School in 1965 and went on to further his education at Michigan Technological University in Houghton.
Jon was a devoted and loving brother, uncle and friend to many. He was preceded in death by his brother, William “Bill” Wenger of Plano, Texas, and his sister, Lois Kammers of Ionia. He is survived by his sister, Marcia Emmons of Ionia, and several nieces and nephews.
Jon enjoyed working for the last seven-plus years at KSAR-15 TV station in Saratoga, California. He was an active member of his community and made countless contributions to its growth and success. He was an avid community theater enthusiast and spent countless hours volunteering backstage in productions. He assisted with stage management, set building, painting, sound designs and serving as a board member and usher. His dedication and passion for the arts were an inspiration to all who knew him.
Jon was also known as Mr. Fix-It within the local community. He would help elderly neighbors with various handyman activities including appliance repair, plumbing, internet, television, computers and other electronic repairs. He had a gift for fixing anything and everything and was always happy to lend a helping hand.
Aviation was one of Jon’s greatest passions. He achieved his small plane pilot’s license while in college and used to fly twin propeller planes. He loved the freedom of the skies and the beauty of the world seen from above. In his spare time Jon enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, had a sweet tooth and delighted in a good brandy.
A Celebration of Life dinner will be held on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at the American Legion, Willow Glen Post 318 located at 1504 Minnesota Ave., San Jose, CA 95125 from noon to 3 p.m. Jon’s friends, family and community members are invited to attend this event to honor his life and legacy.
Jon will always be remembered for his kind heart, generous spirit and unwavering commitment to helping others. His passing has left a void in our lives, but his memory will live on in the hearts of all those who knew and loved him. May his soul rest in peace.
Any questions please contact Bobby at robertgiraudo@ymail.com.