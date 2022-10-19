Jonathan “Jon” Michael Stark, 44, of Branch, passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, from sepsis, a complication from his fight with Mantle Cell Lymphoma.
Jon was born March 10, 1978, to Daniel and Elizabeth Stark. Jon graduated from Mason County Eastern in 1996 and attended Lake Superior State University, transferred to West Shore Community College for applied arts and sciences, completed a double bachelors in biology and geology at Grand Valley State, then taught and earned his masters in geology at the Ohio State University.
On July 18, 2015, he married his soulmate, Abbigail. Jon was employed for nine years at Great Lakes Casting as a maintenance supervisor. When he wasn’t working, Jon had many hobbies. He was a member of 4H and the Mason County Sheriff Department Mounted Division. He loved Ford trucks and spent time collecting and working on his own vehicles, including his beloved snowmobiles. Jon loved the outdoors, including hunting, fishing, trapping, taxidermy and was an avid homesteader.
He prided himself on providing for his family, strove to be a Christian role model, and most importantly he loved being a daddy. He was known as a loyal and dependable friend with a mischievous sense of humor, fixing anything he could and always putting others first. He even waited until his loved ones were present at the hospital before he took his last breath.
Jon is survived by his wife Abbigail; daughters Amelia and Johanna; son Austin; parents Daniel and Elizabeth Stark; brother Joshua; sister-in-law Erin; and niece Molly.
Memorial contributions in Jon’s honor can be made to his family with part of the proceeds to be donated to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at 12 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with visitation starting at 10 a.m.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Jon at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.