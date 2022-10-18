Jonathan “Jon” Michael Stark, 44, of Branch, passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.

Trending Food Videos