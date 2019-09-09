Jonathon Michael Visscher, 56, of Ludington, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Jon was a devoted husband, father and friend. He loved to hunt, be outdoors and travel.
He owned Precision Window and Door and always strived to do each job with care and detail.
He was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church, and his greatest passion in life was his relationship with the Lord.
Jon is survived by his wife, Jackie Visscher; son, Jake Visscher of Columbus, Ohio; and sons and daughters, Collin, Andy, Jed, Clayton, Joy, Will, Sedona, and Cordell Visscher, all of Ludington, Mich. He is also survived by his father, Gary Dale Visscher; his wife, Marcia of Ludington; and nine siblings: Kirk and Vicki Thompson of Lake Tahoe, Cal.; Carrie Wilson of Blue Springs, Missouri; Tim and Cindy Ferwerda of Ludington, Mich.; Doug and Lauri Bumann of Colorado Springs, Col.; Bud and Debbie Visscher of O’Neals, Cal.; Rich and Connie Yao of Camarillo, Cal.; Matt and Patsy Visscher of St. Augustine, Fla.; Dan and Virginia Anderson of Ada, Mich.; and Jeff and Jennie Visscher of Pinckney, Mich.; along with 30 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Teri Lee, and mother, Joyce.
Jon will be deeply missed, but the family is comforted to know he is in heaven with his Savior and someday they can go to be with him.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Lighthouse Baptist Church, with Pastor Brian Blount presiding. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family at the service or at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.