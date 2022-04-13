Joseph A. Pienta, age 80, of Manistee, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2022, at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital in Cadillac.
He was born on April 30, 1941, in East Jordan, son of the late Joseph F. and Ruthann (Mosher) Pienta.
Joe was a car salesman from the time he could drive. He also raced cars and had a favorite Mustang. Joe along with friends, started a mineral and oil well investment business, Mogic Inc. in the 1970s. In the early ‘80s, he and long-time friend and business partner the late Jerry Hamilton started their own companies, Dynamic Development Inc. and Dynamic Exploration Inc., leasing, exploring and drilling wells in the Manistee County area. While running his oil business, Joe also started Manistee Storage with his daughter Debbie in 1994 and owned a small housing rental company. Joe passed on his passion for cars to both his sons. He helped his son John start Auto Fitness Center in Manistee and his son Joe Jr. is an avid car collector. Joe loved diving in to new business ventures and was always willing to listen and help others with their ideas and dreams for a business.
Joe loved everything NASCAR. He and his wife Sarah went every year to Bristol and Martinsville. He loved playing poker with friends, dabbling in the stock market, collecting antiques and collectibles and going out to lunch with friends or family.
Joe was proud of his grandchildren. Granddaughter Renee and her husband Anthony gave him two beautiful great-grandchildren. He was happy his grandsons, Ryan and Randy “Big Money” have successful careers.
Joe’s parents took in, cared for and adopted foster children and passed this act of kindness on to Joe. He carried on this loving virtue by helping families in need.
Joe had a great sense of humor and always knew when to speak and when to listen.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, family and friends, and his favorite dog, Jack.
Joe will be missed by his good friend Barry Seymour who shared his passion for car sales and Ford cars. Joe will be greatly missed by Michael Dalke, his right hand man out in the oilfield, and Cyndi Luomala his office manager/lunch partner/“daughter.”
He is survived by his wife Sarah L. (Richards) Pienta; his daughter Deborah L. Pienta Ziehm; his son Joseph A. Pienta Jr.; daughter-in-law Michelle Pienta; grandchildren Renee (Anthony) Torres, Ryan Pienta, Randy Pienta and Josephine “Josie” Pienta Ziehm; great-grandchildren Addison Torres and Leighton Torres; his siblings David (Dot) Pienta, Tim (Sandy) Pienta, Michael (Marlynn) Pienta and Ruthanne (Bob) Robinson.
Joe was preceded in death in addition to his parents by his son John A. Pienta and a sister Rosie Lisk.
According to Joe’s wishes cremation has taken place and a private Celebration of Life will be held.
The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.