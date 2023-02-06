Joseph Anton Negele, 90, of Pentwater, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 3, 2023. Joseph was born in Ludington, the son of Joseph and Theresia Negele.
Joseph was a Korean War Veteran. He served as a medic in the U.S. Army from 1949-1951. He also worked on the CSX Railroad for 38 years. Joe was a fantastic golfer and loved the game. He didn’t start golfing until he was 40 and never had a lesson. He had five holes-in-one, the last one at age 90. He also had a 300 game and missed an 800 series by two pins in bowling. He always said he’d rather have the 800 series as it was harder to get. Joe loved fishing (lately with Jim) and he absolutely loved working around his yard. Joe and his wife, Vera did all the yardwork together.
Joe was a beloved husband to his wife Vera Negele. He was also an incredible father to his children Greg (Carol), Joe (Theresa), Jan (Tom) Bentz, Jim (Rosa), Mike (Annette), Lynn Johnson and Rusty Negele. Joe is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, Vera’s brothers and sisters, and many friends who loved him dearly.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Theresia Negele; sister Veronica; and brothers Carl, Edward, John and Donald.
A celebration of life is being planned for June 11, 2023, at the Ludington Boat Club. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
You are my Joseph, always.