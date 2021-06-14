Joseph Frank Kuncaitis, 76, passed away suddenly in the early morning hours of June 7, 2021 at Orchard Creek Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Traverse City where he had resided since April fighting a short battle with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
Joe was born in Custer at the family farm on June 30, 1944, to Anne (Romanosky)(Kuncaitis) Ohman and Joseph Peter Kuncaitis. Carl Ohman stepped in early as a loving stepfather bringing the family to live in Ludington. As a youngster he enjoyed working on the SS Badger with Carl Ohman as Captain.
During high school he met and fell in love with Claudia Joy Spooner. They were married in Ludington, when aged 18 and 17, on Aug. 25, 1962. Had their son (Rod) in 1963 in Ludington. Celebrated the arrival of their daughter (Evie) in 1966 in Kalamazoo and moved to the Traverse City area later that year. They enjoyed 45 wonderful and wholesome years together until Claudia’s untimely passing in 2007.
Joe and Claudia were a force to be reckoned with. Through the years they fostered nearly 40 children, most of them newborns. They nurtured and cared for numerous family members and friends as well as area families in need. They hosted and remained lifelong friends with several exchange students and their families from Europe and traveled the world exploring and helping others. Joe served on the Acme Township Zoning Board of Appeals for 47 years and was chairman for 20.
Joe had the ability to make everyone feel important and safe while in his presence. Whether attending the Williamsburg United Methodist Church, enjoying the, still ongoing, neighborhood pinochle club for 47 years, hosting friends at his deer camp in the U.P., coaching ball games for both his children, attending every sporting and academic event of his grandchildren or welcoming everyone into his home, all thought of him as Dad, Uncle, Grandpa or the best of friends.
He was an extremely proud American who was also proud of his 100% Lithuanian heritage. After Lithuania regained its independence in 1992 he made around 10 trips to the homeland of his grandparents, establishing connections with family and friends, sending aid and support to many and hosting international family reunions while in Europe. This August will be the first Kuncaitis Family Reunion in Michigan in 44 years that will be without him.
Joe started working for Meijer Corporation while attending Western Michigan University. In 1968 he was hired as the Northern Michigan regional salesman for General Mills Food Co, which brought them to the Traverse City area. In 1971 they settled into the Acme/Williamsburg area. After several years with General Mills he worked for Cherry Central and then eventually found his favorite job as the regional director of sales for Bigelow Tea Company encompassing all territory east of the Mississippi. He was known throughout the grocery industry as a man of honesty and integrity and remained friends with many of his colleagues after he retired in 2006. He amassed well over 6 million frequent flyer miles out of Cherry Capital Airport.
Without a doubt, the twinkles in his eyes were his grandchildren Heather (Tippett) Peshl, Dana Kuncaitis, Joseph Huver, Samuel Huver and David Huver. He loved dropping them off and picking them up from school, providing treats for their sporting events, taking them hunting, driving them around on his golf cart and sharing his life experiences. Recently he had found equally great pleasure spending time with his great-grandchildren Sloane Peshl and Avalynn (AJ) Huver.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents Joseph P. Kuncaitis and Anne Ohman, his stepfather Carl Ohman, his stepmother Tressa (Johnson) Kuncaitis, father- and mother-in-law Paul and Alfa (Heddon) Spooner, stepsister Diana Retcher, and his wife, the holder of his heart, Claudia (Spooner) Kuncaitis.
His life on earth continues to be celebrated by his son Rod Kuncaitis (Kimberly Jeffrey-Kuncaitis) of Williamsburg, daughter Evie Kuncaitis-Huver (Jim Huver) of Williamsburg and a special niece/daughter Elizabeth (Spooner) Marshall from Colorado Springs, Colorado. Also by his grandchildren Heather (Kevin) Peshl of Auburn Hills, Dana Kuncaitis, Joseph Huver, Samuel Huver and David Huver all of Williamsburg; his great-grandchildren Sloane Peshl and Avalynn Huver; his siblings Robert (MaryAnn) Kuncaitis of Lansing, Sheila (Lynn) Holley of Westminster, S.C., Richard Johnson of Rialto, California, Shirley Chancellor of Scottville, Kathy MacDougall of Branch, Teresa (TC) Gustafson of Sheridan, Wyoming, Pat (Mike) Kuncaitis-Newman and Betty (Bill) Zweigle all of Branch; and, many nieces, nephews, cousins and very close friends.
His favorite four legged buddies will receive some extra dog biscuits this weekend: Panzer, Albe, Ziggy and Quavo.
An intimate burial service took place June 11 at the Acme Township Cemetery officiated by Pastor John Messner of the Williamsburg United Methodist Church.
Per Joe’s wishes, a large, joyful and music-filled celebration of his life will take place later this summer. Those who wish to remember Joe with a memorial donation are asked to please consider the Acme Civic Association, PO Box 268, Acme, MI 49610.
- Mes mylim tave Teti
Joe and his family are being cared for by the Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home.