Joseph S. Gorzynski, age 88, of Ludington, passed away Tuesday morning, Aug. 24, 2021. He was born Oct. 10, 1932, in Scottville, the son of Frank and Sophie (Unitus) Gorzynski.
Joe served in the U.S. Navy and married Dottie S. (Reinberg) on Sept. 26, 1959, at St. Simon Catholic Church, Ludington. He worked as a steward for the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway Carferry System, Port Ludington for over 40 years.
Joe is survived by his two sons, Brian (Sue) Gorzynski and Mark (Jennifer) Gorzynski; and four cherished grandchildren John and Samantha Gorzynski, and Coleman and Blake Gorzynski.
Sadly, Dottie preceded him in death on Dec. 21, 2004.
Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at St. Simon Catholic Church, 702 East Bryant Road, Ludington, MI 49431. The Gorzynskis will receive guests from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, 309 South Washington Ave., Ludington, MI 49431, with a praying of the Rosary at 7 p.m.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial gifts may be directed to St. Simon Catholic Church, or a hospice group of your choice.
Thank you for keeping Joe and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
