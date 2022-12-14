Joseph G. Rangel, 42, of Ludington, passed away on Dec. 13, 2022. Visitation will be held on Wed. Dec. 28, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler Jr. presiding. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.

