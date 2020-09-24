Joseph J. Bowman, age 78, of Ludington, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.
He was born Feb. 6, 1942 in Detroit to John and Genevieve (Wilson) Bowman. Joe graduated from Mason County Eastern High School in 1961. He married Sondra O’Brien on Feb. 17, 1961 in Custer. Joe worked for the Hush Puppy Shoe Company for three years and Stokley’s for another three years after that. He went on to work for Great Lakes Castings and he was there for 23 years, where he was a member of the local union. He also spent several years helping local farmers with their apple harvest, a job he really enjoyed. Joe moved to Detroit for a while before returning home to Ludington where he has lived for the last 13 years.
In his spare time, Joe loved spending time outdoors. It didn’t matter if it was hunting, fishing or gardening, he loved being outside. Joe also loved his coffee. He would have a fresh pot going all day and, in his opinion, black was the only way to drink it! Joe spent many years on the local bowling leagues where he made many lifelong friends.
Joe will be greatly missed by his wife Sondra O’Brien Bowman of Ludington; his children Rhonda Tomasik of Ludington, Randy Bowman of Ludington, Roshelle Bowman of Livonia, Brenda (Rizk) Abdulla of Dearborn, Angela Clarke of Ludington, Betsy Bowman of Ludington and Jennifer Bowman of Ludington; his 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Phil Bowman, Rick (Karen Anderson) Bowman and Sue (Dick) McCumber.
Besides his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his son Michael Bowman, his son-in-law Kenny Tomasik and his sister Donna Bowman.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Lighthouse Baptist Church in Ludington. Joe will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery at 4 p.m.
Memorial contributions in Joe’s name may be directed to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.