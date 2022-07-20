Joseph “Joe” Blythe Newton, born on Feb. 1, 1949, passed away on July 18, 2022, from a long battle with melanoma cancer. Joe was what many called a fighter, a warrior, a hero and the strongest person they ever knew. His will to live and the power of positivity that he embodied in the last 10 years of his life, gave many others the courage and hope to face cancer head on.
Joe, however, did not let cancer define him. He was so much more than that. Growing up in Ann Arbor, along with his four siblings, Chuck, Dave, Bill and Mary Newton, he was the rascal of the family. The youngest of five, Joe was adventurous and got away with some very infamous pranks. The more serious side of Joe led him to a love of sports, one of which was hockey. He played hockey until his adult life with the Strohboys. He was, however, best known for his love of golf. He often told people that he only competed against himself because it proved to him every day that he could do better in golf and in life. He made the varsity team as a freshman at Ann Arbor High and played at Michigan State University where he met his wife, Carol. His love for Carol outweighed his love of golf and he married her as soon as he got out of school. He taught her to play golf where they enjoyed playing together at Barton Hills Country Club in Ann Arbor. He soon became the club champion there and together they earned the title of Husband-and-Wife Club Champions. Joe also enjoyed attending Michigan football games, tailgating with friends and playing poker with his monthly poker group on Wednesdays.
The fun didn’t stop when Joe and Carol brought their daughter Blythe into the world. Joe bought her a new outfit every day on his way home from work. He was the best girl dad and even learned how to make hair bows so that Blythe could wear a new one every day. He also passed down his love for golf and skating to her. He followed her around the globe at her skating competitions and was her biggest cheerleader in the stands. He was a wonderfully devoted and loving father.
Joe found his groove in wholesale automotive sales, even patenting a product. Working for GT Products, Eaton Corporation and Delphi Corporation, he combined his love for travel with work. Joe traveled the world, both east and west. He loved to try new food and experience new cultures. Best of all, he brought his family on his trips with him each summer when Carol and Blythe were out on summer break.
When Joe retired in 2008, he purchased a condo in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, sight unseen. He and Carol moved down there for the winters and made many friends both on and off the golf course. Joe loved playing cards, having drinks on the beach, exploring Mexico and, of course, playing golf at Vista Vallarta. Joe won his first and only professional/amateur tournament there at age 65 where he was filmed and interviewed in a “Morning Drive” segment on the Golf Channel.
None of Joe’s travels, however, meant as much to him as did his time spent on the beaches of Lake Michigan at Sunnyside Cottage in Epworth Heights. He entertained many friends and family, mixed Joeritas, sat on the porch and enjoyed life. His mornings were always spent playing golf at Lincoln Hills with his great friends, the Dewsweepers. Even in these later years, Joe became a Lincoln Hills Senior Club Champion. He maintained that after having played famous golf courses around the world, Lincoln Hills was his favorite of them all.
Joe’s dying wish was to be back on the porch of Sunnyside, to see his friends, to love his family, to see a last sunset and to be in his happy place, all of which were granted.
To those of you who knew him well and to those of you who never met him, please make the following Joerita (margarita) and have the toast, “Cheers to the good life,” in honor of a good and gracious man.
3 shots tequila
2 shots triple sec
1 fresh squeezed lime
In lieu of flowers, donations will support the Rogel Cancer Center Research Fund (Dr. Christopher Lao) at the University of Michigan. Checks may be made to “University of Michigan” (memo line: Research Fund – Lao – 312231) and sent to the Michigan Medicine Office of Development, 777 E Eisenhower Pkwy, Ste 650, Ann Arbor, MI 48108. You may also call 734-764-6777 or visit the website victors.us/joenewton to make your gift.
Services will be held in Ludington at Epworth Heights in the church auditorium at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, followed by a celebration of life reception next door at Lincoln Hills Golf Club from 2-4 p.m.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.