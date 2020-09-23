Joseph “Joe” Jay Carlson, 72, of Ludington, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at home. He was born March 9, 1948, in Coloma, Michigan, the son of Leonard and Lorraine (Rottler) Carlson.
Joseph served in the U.S. Navy, stationed in Italy and Greece, from 1966-1969.
Joe worked at Harbison-Walker International for many years. In his spare time, Joe loved watching the sunsets at Stearns Park and driving around town looking at all of the deer. He also enjoyed watching shows about nature and science, going to yard sales and solving the word search puzzles in the Daily News. Joe was an avid coin collector and was a member of the Ludington Coin Club. Joe always looked forward to going to Brenda’s Harbor Café to join his friends in the 11 a.m. coffee klatch.
On April 8, 1978, at Community Church, in Ludington, Joe married Susan Mary Irwin, who survives him. He is also survived by two sons James Carlson of Lansing and Michael Carlson of Ludington; three grandchildren Reese, Natalie and Wesley; his brother Dan Carlson of Grand Rapids; his sister Cynthia Carlson of Omaha, Nebraska; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Karen.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, Ludington.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mason County District Library.
