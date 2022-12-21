Joseph “Joey” Guadalupe Rangel, 41, of Ludington, passed away Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Joey was born Dec. 13, 1980, the son of Guadalupe and Rosalinda (Ruiz) Rangel. He graduated in 1999 from Mason County Central High School and later attended Grand Valley State University, earning a degree in music education.
Joey was a professional and accomplished musician. He loved being able to share his love of music with others. He and his father shared this passion and created beautiful music together. He was an active member at St. Simon Roman Catholic Church. Joey was an active man who enjoyed golfing, biking, running and hiking. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his precious family. Joey will be missed dearly by his children, family, friends and music lovers from all around.
Joey is survived by his parents Guadalupe and Rosalinda Rangel; siblings Guadalupe (Panjai) Rangel Jr., Luke (Amy) Rangel and Carrie (Jim Scatena) Rangel Kosla; children Jai Rangel, Austin Rangel, Daniel Rangel, Noah Rangel and Sophia Rangel; nephew David Kosla Jr.; and nieces Ayiana Rangel, Kateriya Rangel, and Selena Rangel.
Joey was preceded in death by his daughter Lexus Belle Rangel.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family to help with expenses.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Simon Roman Catholic Church, with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler, Jr. presiding. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington,