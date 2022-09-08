Joseph Wesley Baxter, 72, of Scottville, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Joe was born on June 18, 1950, in Muskegon, the son of Dale and Joan (Palmer) Baxter. He graduated from Whitehall High School with the class of 1968 and received his bachelor’s degree from New York University. On Sept. 22, 1973, Joe married the love of his life, Janet (Zumpf) Baxter.
Joe enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1969 and retired as a first sergeant in 1989. During those years, he worked as an Army recruiter, did four tours in Vietnam and was also stationed in Germany, Ohio, Michigan and Georgia. Back home, he worked as a commercial agent for Magee Insurance group, retiring in 2009 after 20 years of dedicated service.
Joe was never one to sit still. He was the head of the Soldiers & Sailors Relief Fund from 1990-2021, the mayor of Scottville, a city commissioner for many years; and a member of Fin & Feather Club.
While he was a hard worker, Joe also loved to play. He could often be found deer hunting and enjoying the outdoors. Joe loved to take cruises, 19 in all! Wherever that ship was going, he wanted to be on it: Alaska, Hawaii, Caribbean, Panama…just to name a few.
For his final cruise, he booked a single occupancy with no return and will be deeply missed by those who survive him: His wife of 49 years Janet Baxter; sister Marcia (Mark) White; nephews Joshua (Anna) White and Andrew (Stephanie) White; uncle John (Carol) Kring; and many Baxter and Kring cousins.
Joe’s parents preceded him in death.
There are no services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, Tunnel of Towers Foundation, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Please share your photos and fond memories of Joe at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.