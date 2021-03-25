Joseph William Mickevich, age 78, of Fountain, passed away on March 24, 2021. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing. An obituary will run later. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.

