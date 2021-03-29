Joseph William Mickevich, 78, of Fountain, passed away on Wednesday March 24, 2021.
Joseph was born on Aug. 31, 1942, the son of Joseph and Josephine Mickevich. He married Carol Jean Wilson on July 9, 1966, at Fountain United Methodist Church. Joseph graduated from Mason County Eastern High School with the class of 1960. He proudly served in the National Guard from 1964-1970. During that time he was in active duty during the Detroit riots in 1967.
Joe was a volunteer firefighter for the Fountain Fire Department for 20 years and was a trustee for Sherman Township for 16 years. In the mid-’60s, he hauled farmer’s milk to Michigan Farm Cheese in Fountain. Joe helped run Mickevich Garage in the winters while his parents were in Florida. He worked on the Consumers Project in Ludington. In the late ‘60s, Joe and his cousin Jack Mickevich, were in partnership with Mickevich Masonry, and in the early 1970s, Joe became partners with Don Rood doing excavation. Later they started Fountain Concrete Products. After selling the concrete business, they opened Fountain Gravel Products, and he finally retired in 2015. Joe and Don were partners for 45 years.
Joe will be remembered for his infectious smile, kind heart, helping hand and his HAT! Family was his everything, with unquestionable love and endless bond. Joe liked his Minneapolis Moline Tractors, hobby farming and raising beef cattle. He enjoyed deer hunting, playing cards, race horses, pinochle and bowling. But best of all time spent will his loving family.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Carol Mickevich; children Lorianne (Charles) Cregg and Joseph (Jennifer) Mickevich; grandchildren Robert A. (Jennifer) Koviak, Charles J. (Jessica) Cregg, Zeressa Cregg, Joseph Mickevich and Kaitlyn Mickevich; three great-grandchildren; siblings James (Beverly) Mickevich and Jane (Chris) Mehuron; brothers-in-law Curt (Ann) Wilson and Robert (Barbara) Wilson; and many nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Josephine (Genson) Mickevich; mother-in-law Helen Maxine Lopp Wilson; father-in-law Curtis Wilson; brother-in-law Kenneth Wilson; and, grandparents Florenz and Eva (Maciones) Mickevich and Charles William and Hulda (Swanson) Genson.
A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at from 4 to 7 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fountain Fire Department.
