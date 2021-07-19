Josie Lynn Lindenau, age 60, passed away peacefully asleep in her home on July 17, 2021, with her sister Linda and brother Perry by her side. Josie fought a tough battle against cancer and is now dancing pain free with her savior.
Josie was born Oct. 6, 1960, in Reed City, to the late John and Nina Micek. She was a 1979 graduate of Reed City High School and was a blessed mother to two sons, James (Opie) and Judson Hutchinson.
Josie worked 29 years at Munson Home Health Care in Reed City, retiring in 2010 to start a new career path at the Mason County Court House where she was the judicial secretary/jury coordinator of the 51st Circuit Court. In her spare time, she enjoyed catering many different events, spreading the gift of her scrumptious cooking and wonderful bake goods. Josie was known for her plethora of amazing food that made everyone smile with full bellies. And most recently Josie was working at Oakview Nursing home in Ludington filling the bellies of the residents.
Josie truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, cooking baking, sewing, quilting and spending time with her grandchildren. Josie would take any opportunity to go spend time at Lake Michigan and walk out to the light house. She loved watching the Badger come into Ludington from across the lake. And loved to take friends and families to House of Flavors for a good Turkey Dinner! Josie loved taking her grandchildren to explore the beauty of Ludington. She would take them to pick blueberries, cherries and strawberries. She loved to show off her grandchildren to all of her friends. She was very proud of them and each one of them was wrapped around her finger. She loved teaching them how to cook. One of the family’s favorite traditions is to decorate Christmas cookies with all the fixing. Grandma Josie loved to sugar up the grandchildren with her delicious treats.
She worked hard in her beautiful garden spreading the joy of her hard work to those in the neighborhood, friends and family. She spent many hours shooing the deer, squirrels and bear away from her garden. She took great pride in her garden and loved to show it off.
Josie had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. Along her travels in life, she has gained a large village of friends. During her illness, the amount of love that was showered to her helped her to fight.
Thank you to everyone that has reached out and contacted the family. Losing Josie has put a huge hole in many hearts. She was truly a one-of-a-kind person with an infectious smile. She truly cared for everyone she met and would do anything for anyone.
Josie is survived by her sons Jim “Opie” (Amber) Hutchinson and Judson Hutchinson; grandchildren, Emma, Ethan, Isaac and Jeremiah Hutchinson; siblings Perry Micek and Linda Back; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends that she has met in her journey of life!
Josie was preceded in death by her parents John and Nina Micek and her sister Sandy Tolles.
At her request there will be no formal funeral or celebration of life. Her family will be respecting her final wishes.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.