Joyce Ann Stancill passed away on Dec. 3, 2021. She was 74. She will be missed by her three sons Stephen (Denise) Stancill of Holland, Jeremy Stancill of North Las Vegas, Nevada, and Matthew (Lori) Stancill of North Las Vegas; and brother Herm (Shirley) Medema of Grandville. Joyce also has two grandchildren Hayden and Olivia Stancill.
Joyce was born and raised in Holland. She graduated from Holland Christian High School, and graduated from Hope College with a bachelor’s degree in education. She taught at Mason County Central school district for many years until she retired.
Joyce was very much involved in 4-H, as well as taught dog classes. She loved her animals so much where she leaves behind dog Piper and cat Izzy.
There are no services scheduled at this time, but there will be a celebration of life this upcoming spring/summer.